There's a lot to like about these $149 earbuds, too. They'll be available in black, white, and I'd expect more colors to be made available eventually. Each set boasts Apple's H1 chip, making for lightning-fast connection and pairing with Apple devices. You'll also be able to take advantage of "Hey Siri" support as well, should that be your jam.

They've already been on shelves at Walmart for a day or so, but they've now officially been announced. Powerbeats 4 will go on sale for real on March 18.

More importantly, we have a claimed 15 hours of battery life from a single charge, which is an increase of a couple of hours on the previous model. You'll get a carrying pouch in the box, as well as a Lightning cable that will take care of charging duties.

Think of these as AirPods but with a cable connecting them together, and you'll be pretty much spot on. If you're someone who's terrified of losing one of those small earbuds, the cable connecting these should be enough to make sure they won't go missing quite so often.

If you're lucky you might be able to nab some from a local Walmart now. Everyone else will need to wait a couple of days before picking theirs up form Apple or any of the usual suspects.