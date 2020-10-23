What you need to know
- Apple isn't shipping chargers with the new iPhones because everyone already has one.
- But fast charging iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro requires a 20W USB-C charger.
- That means the 18W charger you got with your iPhone 11 Pro is no good.
Looking to fast charge that new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro? Great – you can just use that 18W charger that came with your iPhone 11 Pro, right? The one that already fast-charged your old iPhone for a year.
Nope.
Apple isn't putting chargers in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro boxes to help save the planet. It's also telling us that we already have all the chargers we need. Except most of us are using the charger that came with an old iPhone. And most of those will be 5W abominations. Others will be 18W chargers that fast-charged everything fine until today. But today, they won't fast charge your new iPhone.
That's something that isn't entirely clear at first because Apple's own support document says that 18W chargers will fast charge just fine. Until you scroll down and read the fine print. Right at the end of the fine print, to be exact.
You need a 20W or higher power adapter to fast charge your iPhone 12.
Oh. Okay then.
So here's the situation. Any iPhone charger you have will charge your new iPhone, so long as it has a USB-C port on it. Which many won't, but we'll ignore that for a moment. But if you want to fast charge your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, you need to buy a new 20W charger. And ditch your old one.
That seems.... less good for the environment to me.
So what kind of charging speed difference can you expect by going from an 18W charger to a 20W charger? The short answer, is simple – we don't know. Yet. We're doing the testing so we'll get back to you!
