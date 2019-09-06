If leaks prove true, this year's iPhone could look very similar to the iPhone X and iPhone XS—just with a triple-camera setup. Apple fans will apparently have to wait until 2020 before Apple shakes up the iPhone design.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac), who released a new research note on Friday, Apple may be gearing up to introduce an "all-new form factor design" to next year's iPhone. Unfortunately, Kuo doesn't provide any details on what changes Apple plans to make, only saying that two models will be offered in 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch sizes.

What we have heard about the 2020 iPhone is how it'll change internally. According to reports, Apple's 2020 iPhone will feature 5G support and time of flight sensors for enhanced AR capabilities. One rumor also claimed the 2020 iPhone might feature both Touch ID and Face ID.

Kuo believes the changes coming to the 2020 iPhone will drive YoY growth "to new highs."

Before any of that happens, Apple is going to unveil what it has planned for this year. The company has an event scheduled for September 10, where it's expected to introduce three new iPhone models and possibly a Tile-like tracker.