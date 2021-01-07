At CES 2021, Samsung announced a slew of TVs for its 2021 lineup, but it isn't limiting itself to the hardware. The company is introducing new updates to its software that will make the 2021 TV lineup more accessible for people with vision or hearing problems. All of its new TVs including the 2020 QLED and Neo QLED models will feature accessibility features such as the ability to zoom in on the sign language window and moving captions to avoid blocking other text on a video.

As reported by CNET, Samsung says it doesn't want to exclude anyone, and its technology is for everyone. Alongside "Caption Moving" and "Sign Language Zoom," Samsung is also introducing the ability to invert colors on a menu. This will allow people with low vision to see the menu options more clearly. "It looks simple but to enable this technology, we had to start by re-engineering the chipset," Samsung said.

There are various other features like the "Learn Remote Control" that verbally tells users what each button on the remote controls. It is kind of similar to what you get on the iPhone with VoiceOver, which tells users on what menu they tapped. Plus, Samsung is bringing the "SeeColors" feature that lets people who are color blind see colors.

"The feedback we've had from our customers has been absolutely incredible," said David Clark, director of services for the UK's Royal National Institute of Blind People, which worked with Samsung on its new accessible TVs. "It's the first time that blind and partly sighted people can use the whole of the smart TV independently.

Other Samsung TVs' accessibility features include "Samsung Voice Guide" that lets the TV read on-screen text. It also gives verbal feedback about the volume, channel and program.