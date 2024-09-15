Netflix is ending support for millions of iPhones with latest update - are you affected?
While there are more streaming services than ever, Netflix is likely to be one of the first ones you think of. From Stranger Things to Squid Game, the streaming giant has consistently pulled in millions of subscribers, but if you're watching it on an older iPhone or iPad you may need to trade up to get your next binge-watch fix.
Netflix's app will soon no longer support iOS 16 or iPadOS 16, as per MacRumors. That means you'll need to update to iOS 17 or iPadOS 17 to continue using the app, but older devices won't be able to make that jump.
Notably, 2017's iPhone X and iPhone 8 models will be stuck with iOS 16, as well as anyone using the original iPad Pro.
Netflix won't work on these devices soon
The full list of affected devices is as follows:
- iPhone 8 and 8 Plus
- iPhone X
- iPad (5th gen)
- iPad Pro (1st gen)
While you, the discerning iMore reader, has likely upgraded since those devices were launched, it might be worth letting family members know their options to stop them from being marooned without Wednesday, Money Heist, or Bridgerton.
Netflix recently stopped letting users pay for their subscriptions via the App Store in order to get around Apple's cut of payments.
