The best show on Apple TV Plus is back — Slow Horses season 4 returns with 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating

The most hotly-anticipated return on Apple TV Plus is here, with Slow Horses season four landing on the small screen this week.

Apple's immensely popular spy thriller with a twist of dark humor has wowed audiences in its first three seasons, and if season four reviews are anything to go by, Apple has another smash hit on its hands.

Episode one landed on Wednesday and picked up right where the last season left off, both literally in terms of the plot, but also in terms of the broad strokes of genius that have made the show a success so far. It was an absolutely gripping first hour that I loved, but don't just take my word for it. Slow Horses season four already has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, thanks to a glowing sweep of reviews from critics who've seen the season in full.

Slow Horses off to a fast start

"If anything, each series improves slightly on the last. Watching it is pure pleasure. There isn’t a wasted scene or a duff piece of dialogue. Every performance is perfectly calibrated..." the Daily Telegraph's Anita Singh said, scoring the show a perfect 5/5. Epoch Times' Michael Clark hailed director Adam Randall for not messing with the formula: "Randall’s biggest achievement here is in not messing about with what came before. As with the directors of the previous seasons, Randall strictly adheres to Smith’s vision of what the latter has described as the 'anti-Bond.'"

Rolling Stone's Alan Sepinwall described the new series as "enormously entertaining." As expected, there's plenty of praise for the show's undisputed star Gary Oldman, who plays beleaguered head of the Slough House division Jackson Lamb. Oldman returns to season four with all of his trademarks, immense wit, a disdain for personal hygiene, and flatulence.

Slow Horses season four is another six-episode number, with episodes debuting every Wednesday through October 9 on Apple TV Plus. Undoubtedly, it's the best show on Apple TV Plus.