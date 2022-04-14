Subaru has confirmed that it is giving all buyers of the 2023 Outback the opportunity to connect their iPhone to their car without any messy wires — each car will come with wireless CarPlay support built in as standard.

Confirmed via press release, the new Outback will ship with the latest and greatest version of the STARLINK Multimedia Plus system, complete with a large 11.6-inch touch-based display. That'll also include features like SiriusXM, HD Radio, and more.

The 2023 Outback debuts the latest version of the STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system with standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android™ Auto with full screen display. The system features an 11.6-inch high-resolution touchscreen with combination meter integration and improved on-screen controls for audio, HVAC, X-MODE and vehicle features. Additional standard features include new Valet Mode; Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo; rear vision camera; SiriusXM® All-Access Radio and SiriusXM Travel Link® (4-month free subscriptions); HD Radio®; and over-the-air updates.

Wireless CarPlay support allows people to cast their iPhone and its CarPlay-enabled apps onto the Outback's large display without having to connect any cables. CarPlay is a great boon for people who would rather use Google Maps, Waze, or another navigation app rather than whatever their car came with.

No hard availability or pricing details have been given for the new Outback, but expectations are that we will see the lower spec models sell for around $30,000.