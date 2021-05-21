The 2nd generation iPad is officially obsolete.

As reported by MacRumors, Apple has officially added the 2nd generation iPad to its obsolete list. The tablet was originally introduced by Steve Jobs back in March of 2011.

Apple added the iPad 2 to its "vintage and obsolete" product list in May of 2019, which marked the iPad as obsolete in all countries except the United States and Turkey, where local law required Apple to continue to consider it a vintage product. Yesterday, however, Apple updated its list to add the new iPad to its official obsolete list, deeming it obsolete worldwide. The second-generation iPad included an updated design that was 33% thinner than the original iPad. The new iPad also sported new capabilities, including a front-facing camera for FaceTime calls, a gyroscope, and an updated dual-core A5 processor, twice as fast as the original iPad and up to nine times faster in graphics. The iPad was also offered in both white and black models.

A product that finds itself on the obsolete list is unable to receive hardware service from a repair center, meaning that customers who have the tablet can no longer get it repaired by Apple or one of its Authorized Service Providers. They can, of course, still get it repaired by a third-party, but those repairs will no longer be backed by Apple.

It does make sense that the 2nd generation iPad is now considered obsolete. It is now a decade old and I assume there are plenty of components that are basically no longer regularly available to even fix the device.