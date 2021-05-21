What you need to know
- The 2nd generation iPad is now obsolete.
- Owners will no longer be able to get repairs through Apple.
The 2nd generation iPad is officially obsolete.
As reported by MacRumors, Apple has officially added the 2nd generation iPad to its obsolete list. The tablet was originally introduced by Steve Jobs back in March of 2011.
Apple added the iPad 2 to its "vintage and obsolete" product list in May of 2019, which marked the iPad as obsolete in all countries except the United States and Turkey, where local law required Apple to continue to consider it a vintage product. Yesterday, however, Apple updated its list to add the new iPad to its official obsolete list, deeming it obsolete worldwide.
The second-generation iPad included an updated design that was 33% thinner than the original iPad. The new iPad also sported new capabilities, including a front-facing camera for FaceTime calls, a gyroscope, and an updated dual-core A5 processor, twice as fast as the original iPad and up to nine times faster in graphics. The iPad was also offered in both white and black models.
A product that finds itself on the obsolete list is unable to receive hardware service from a repair center, meaning that customers who have the tablet can no longer get it repaired by Apple or one of its Authorized Service Providers. They can, of course, still get it repaired by a third-party, but those repairs will no longer be backed by Apple.
It does make sense that the 2nd generation iPad is now considered obsolete. It is now a decade old and I assume there are plenty of components that are basically no longer regularly available to even fix the device.
Amiibo restocks: Here's where to find the Zelda & Loftwing amiibo
It can be really hard to get your hands on the hottest new amiibo. They tend to sell out quickly, so you need to be watching for when stores replenish their stock.
Apple reveals why there's no 11-inch mini-LED iPad Pro
Apple's Scott Broderick and Vincent Gu have spoken to Brian Tong on YouTube about the new M1 iPad Pro, answering questions about its new Liquid Retina XDR display, M1 power, and why the 11-inch iPad didn't get the mini-LED treatment.
Apple's relationship with China 'extremely alarming', says congressmen
A group of four Congressmen has signed an open letter to Tim Cook calling for Apple to reassess its business practices in China, stating the company is a "pawn in China's malfeasance".
Add AirPlay 2 to your audio setup with these connected receivers
Want to keep the tunes flowing as you walk into your home theater? Or do you want to build your own surround sound system using your existing AirPlay 2 speakers? You can do all of that, and more, with the best AirPlay 2 receivers.