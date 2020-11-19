Apple TV+ hit Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet is already getting a second season and now we might know what it will be called. According to trade publication Production Weekly, Mythic Quest: Titan's Rift is in the works.

First spotted by AppleInsider, the reference is the first we've seen to what the second season of the show could be called and while it doesn't give away any clues as to what we can expect, it's enough to whet the appetite for what is already a hotly anticipated season.

However, the name might well suggest that Titan's Rift will be another expansion for the show's Mythic Quest game.