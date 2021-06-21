If you are like me and just have to have all of the latest Apple gear, then your nightstand or desk may be somewhat of a nightmare. With the best iPhone , iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods all needing to be topped off regularly, you need a charging dock like the Any Warphone 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand, which is on sale for a great price this Prime Day. For just $31, you can keep all the things juiced up with one cable. Your wallet — and your nightstand, will thank you.

With the ability to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods with just one cable, the Any Warphone 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand is an excellent way to declutter your nightstand. Now 20% off this Prime Day.

The Any Warphone 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand delivers fast charging at 15 watts for flagship Android phones and up to 7.5 watts for the latest iPhones like the iPhone 12. Any Warphone's stand features a trio of safety features: over-current, over-voltage, and temperature protection, along with a handy indicator light that keeps you aware of charging status and potential issues like misalignment.

Source: Amazon

While the iPhone and Apple Watch take advantage of inductive charging, Any Warphone's stand provides a lightning connector for your AirPods. Since the base model AirPods don't include a wireless charging case, the inclusion of the lightning connector makes Any Warphone's stand genuinely universal. Any Warphone's stand even comes with a USB power adapter in the box, so you won't need to shell out for another accessory.

One of the stand's best features is that unlike some of the best stands to charge both iPhone and Apple Watch that light up your bedroom at night, the Any Warphone stand puts you in complete control. With just a tap of the touch-sensitive pad located in front of the AirPods charger, you can toggle the lights off, bringing an end to the bright LEDs.

At just $31, the Any Warphone 3-in-1 charger is one of the best Prime Day iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods accessory deals around. On the lookout for even more ways to declutter your home for less? Our Prime Day deal roundup has it all — chargers, cables, and more for all of your Apple devices.