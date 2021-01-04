Apple will get around to launching AirTags sooner or later, that much we know. When that will be isn't clear – although Ming-Chi Kuo thinks it'll be this year, at least. Regardless of the timelines, we might just have been treated to our first look at the devices thanks to Apple. Or, at least, a software engineer working for the company.

Shared by Jon Prosser and his Front Page Tech YouTube channel, a new 3D animation appears to show the 3D animation we'll see when pairing AirTags with an iPhone. That means this is an official Apple animation that, says Prosser, came from an Apple software engineer.

Check it out.