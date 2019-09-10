When Apple started selling iTunes movies in 4K in 2017 it wasn't able to do a deal with Disney. That means movie lovers can't watch some of Hollywood's biggest releases in 4K if they want to use an Apple TV. But that might be about to change after multiple movies appeared in 4K, although briefly.

The change was first spotted by a MacRumors forum member who noticed that Aladdin was being advertised with a 4K HDR badge. That's now been removed, but further 4K hotness was spotted by a Reddit user, too.