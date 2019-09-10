What you need to know
- Some Disney movies were spotted in 4K for the first time.
- Disney movies have previously topped out at 1080p.
- The references to 4K now appear to have been removed.
When Apple started selling iTunes movies in 4K in 2017 it wasn't able to do a deal with Disney. That means movie lovers can't watch some of Hollywood's biggest releases in 4K if they want to use an Apple TV. But that might be about to change after multiple movies appeared in 4K, although briefly.
The change was first spotted by a MacRumors forum member who noticed that Aladdin was being advertised with a 4K HDR badge. That's now been removed, but further 4K hotness was spotted by a Reddit user, too.
According to the post they were able to capture screenshots of Black Panther, Wreck-It Ralph, and more with 4K and Dolby Atmos listed as available. Again, those references now appear to have been removed.
If our prayers have been answered this is a sign that Disney movies are finally coming to iTunes in 4K and as a result, the Apple TV. If they haven't, we're about to be let down once more. We're not sure our aching hearts can take the disappointment, but at least there are new iPhones and an Apple Watch to look forward to.