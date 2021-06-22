It's Amazon Prime Day which means it's the right time to pick up iPhone deals, accessories, and much more. Organize all of your favorite devices as they charge with a simple or an elaborate charging station, depending on your needs.

Pezin & Hulin Bamboo 8-in-1 Charging Station for Multiple Devices | 26% off

This one has just about everything you'd want in a multi-device charger. It includes a five-port USB Charger, a five-pack of charge and sync cables, AirPod stand, Apple Watch stand, and slots for your iPhone, iPad, and other devices.

Hagibis 5-in-1 Headphone Stand with Wireless Charging Station | 25% off

Charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and AirPods Max or other headphones simultaneously with only one USB-C charging cable. Note that the headset charging cable and QC3.0 wall charger are not included.

Tekpluze 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for Apple Products | 20% off

Charge your iPhone 8 or newer wirelessly, second-generation AirPods (with the wireless charging case) or AirPods Pro, Apple Watch (with your own magnetic charger), and first-generation Apple Pencil.

APMIEK 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Power Adapter | 20% off

Wirelessly charge your iPhone (iPhone 8 or newer), AirPods (second generation with wireless charging case or AirPods Pro), and Apple Watch at once, everything you need (yes, even the Apple Watch charger and wall charger) is included.

WAITIEE Wireless Charger 3-in-1 Stand for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods | 20% off

Charge your iPhone (or any smartphone that supports wireless charging), your Apple Watch, and your AirPods (and other wireless charging headphones) all in one convenient spot.

It's time to finally wrangle those charging cables and centralize your device charging to a single hub. Your nightstand, desk, or kitchen counter will look a lot neater!

