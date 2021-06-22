It's Amazon Prime Day which means it's the right time to pick up iPhone deals, accessories, and much more. Organize all of your favorite devices as they charge with a simple or an elaborate charging station, depending on your needs.
Pezin & Hulin Bamboo 8-in-1 Charging Station for Multiple Devices | 26% off
This one has just about everything you'd want in a multi-device charger. It includes a five-port USB Charger, a five-pack of charge and sync cables, AirPod stand, Apple Watch stand, and slots for your iPhone, iPad, and other devices.
APMIEK 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Power Adapter | 20% off
Wirelessly charge your iPhone (iPhone 8 or newer), AirPods (second generation with wireless charging case or AirPods Pro), and Apple Watch at once, everything you need (yes, even the Apple Watch charger and wall charger) is included.
It's time to finally wrangle those charging cables and centralize your device charging to a single hub. Your nightstand, desk, or kitchen counter will look a lot neater!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The entire London Underground will have full 4G coverage by the end of 2024
Those frequenting the London Underground will be able to enjoy full 4G coverage by the end of 2024, it has been announced.
People are suffering from the age-old iCloud Calendar spam problem again
Suffering from an uptick in iCloud Calendar spam? You aren't alone.
You can now buy 'Ted Lasso' AFC Richmond merch including shirts and more
You can now get an AFC Richmond shirt of your own and it might be the best day ever.
Protect your iPhone 12 Pro with our favorite cases!
There is certainly no shortage of protective cases for your iPhone 12 Pro, but which ones are the best? Here are some of our personal favorites to keep your iPhone safe and sound.