Movies and books about Steve Jobs aren't rare. But Aaron Sorkin's "Steve Jobs" was one of the better ones despite being based on the Walter Isaacson book that received some pushback. The movie ultimately received good reviews from critics but didn't perform well at the box office. And now it's coming to Netflix.

With the excellent Michael Fassbender playing Jobs, the movie is one of my favorites despite its flaws. Sure, it's no "Pirates of Silicon Valley," but nothing is. And more importantly it's way, way better than the "Jobs" movie starring Ashton Kutcher. "Steve Jobs" also starred Kate Winslet and Seth Rogan, among other big names.