What you need to know
- The "Steve Jobs" movie came out in 2015.
- Michael Fassbender played the former Apple CEO.
- It's based on Walter Isaacson's biography of Jobs.
Movies and books about Steve Jobs aren't rare. But Aaron Sorkin's "Steve Jobs" was one of the better ones despite being based on the Walter Isaacson book that received some pushback. The movie ultimately received good reviews from critics but didn't perform well at the box office. And now it's coming to Netflix.
With the excellent Michael Fassbender playing Jobs, the movie is one of my favorites despite its flaws. Sure, it's no "Pirates of Silicon Valley," but nothing is. And more importantly it's way, way better than the "Jobs" movie starring Ashton Kutcher. "Steve Jobs" also starred Kate Winslet and Seth Rogan, among other big names.
Steve Jobs takes us behind the scenes of the digital revolution, to paint a portrait of the man at its epicenter. The story unfolds backstage at three iconic product launches, ending in 1998 with the unveiling of the iMac.
And now the whole thing is coming to Netflix on January 16 as spotted by Cult of Mac. If you haven't seen it yet, or just want to settle in for another evening of nostalgia, this is well worth watching.
