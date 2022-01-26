ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus has a brand new radio show on Apple Music.

Björn From ABBA And Friends is available on Apple Music Hits, and its inaugural episode will feature special guest Nile Rodgers.

As Music Week reports, Ulvaeus is on a quest to figure out why everyone seems to love ABBA and why they've been so successful.

"I'm excited to be bringing the show to Apple Music Hits because I have long wanted to ask some emotionally intelligent as well as intellectual people who know about ABBA about why they think our songs have lasted for such a long time - almost 40 years - because I don't understand it myself," he said. "Sometimes when I see the number of albums we've sold - which they say is around almost 400 million - I can intellectually grasp that, but emotionally I never have been able to because I don't know why all this happened. I just know that we wrote our songs as best we could, and then recorded them as best as we could, and that was it. What happened afterwards was a phenomenon that I never quite understood. But maybe my guests here on this series will help me to understand it. Maybe they have some input that I've waited for for so long. I've talked to several people about this already of course, but no one has come up with a really good answer, so I think that is in essence what this series is about. It's about finally getting some questions that I've had for a long time answered".

Ulvaeus joins an already star-studded lineup of Apple Music hosts that includes Elton John, The Weeknd, Shania Twain, and more. Ulvaeus' limited series will be delivered in four parts with more guests to come.