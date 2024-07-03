YouTube and Amazon Music are here to compete with Apple Music in your Tesla

Tesla has supported a number of music streaming services directly through its operating system for a while and, in addition to Spotify which basically is available everywhere, Apple Music is one of them. However, Apple is about to get some more competition in Tesla vehicles.

With just Apple Music and Spotify being the big music streaming services in the most popular EV, I'm sure that helped boost subscribers in some fashion. However, today's software update reported by Electrek is bringing both YouTube Music and Amazon Music apps into the Tesla operating system, so Apple (and Spotify) are about to get some healthy competition.

How can you use YouTube and Amazon Music in your Tesla?

In its release notes for the software update, Tesla has confirmed that it is bringing native support for YouTube Music to its operating system. The company said "Listen to over 100 million songs with YouTube Music Premium. Access your Library to see all of your liked and added songs, playlists you created and artists and podcasts you subscribed to."

It has also revealed that it is bringing native support for Amazon Music to Tesla vehicles as well, saying "Prime members get access to over 100 million songs in shuffle mode, All-Access playlists, plus the largest catalog of top ad-free podcasts. Upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited for full, on-demand access."

It's probably easier to just use CarPlay. (Image credit: Future/Lloyd Coombes)

If you want to stream either service directly through your Tesla, you will need to either be connected to Wi-Fi or pay for Tesla's Premium Connectivity service. That's the subscription that costs $10 per month and lets you stream music, video, and anything else that requires connectivity.

For everyone who has been subscribed to YouTube Music and Amazon Music and had to stream to their Tesla through Bluetooth, today is a great day. Of course, if your car supports CarPlay, you don't have to worry about any of this drama.

More from iMore