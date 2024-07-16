Apple Music Classical adds four new sources of high-quality live recordings including the Hong Kong Philharmonic and Apple Music Festival
More sources mean more music for Apple Music Classical fans.
Apple has announced that it has added four new Apple Music Classical partners to its growing collection, bringing more music from famous venues, opera companies, and orchestras to the service.
In a press release provided to iMore, Apple confirmed that the four new partners will join the existing 35 with Aspen Music Festival, Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Hong Kong Philharmonic, and the Verbier Festival now part of the mix.
The move means that Apple Music Classical fans can look forward to exclusive playlists related to the new partners' programming within a dedicated space within Apple Music.
(More) music to your ears
Existing Apple Music Classical’s partners include Berlin Philharmonic, Carnegie Hall, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, the Metropolitan Opera, New York Philharmonic, Opéra national de Paris, Cleveland Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Seoul Arts Center, Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, Suntory Hall, and the Vienna Philharmonic.
As for the new content that classical music fans can expect, Apple says that "the Aspen Music Festival, celebrating its 75th anniversary season this year, will present curated playlists of its artists alongside exclusive recordings from the Festival." The Hong Kong Philharmonic also provides "three exclusive spatial audio remasters of Rachmaninov’s Second Symphony conducted by Vasily Petrenko, and Respighi’s Pines of Rome and Sibelius’s Seventh Symphony both conducted by Lio Kuokman."
The partnership with Verbier Festival also brings new and exclusive commentary from Mischa Maisky about his latest release on VF Gold and more.
Apple Music Classical is available to all Apple Music subscribers at no extra cost and is available via its own dedicated app, available from the App Store.
