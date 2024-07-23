Apple Music Classical launches the world's first global Top 100 weekly classical chart

Apple Music Classical has been out for a while now and has been a bit hit for anyone with an Apple Music subscription and a passion for classical music. The standalone music app organizes classical music and offers a more targeted search much better than the regular Apple Music app.

While you can find your music much easier with the Apple Music Classical app, what if you want to follow the most popular classical music out right now? That's where a top charts playlist comes into play and, up until today, the world didn't really have such a thing. Apple is looking to change that.

In a press release, the company announced the Classical Top 100, the world's first global Top 100 weekly chart for classical music. Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said “Apple Music Classical has been a huge hit with classical fans around the world. With the launch of Apple Classical Top 100 and the recently announced new partnerships, the app is transforming the world of classical.”

Get ready for some hot tracks

(Image credit: Apple)

The first number-one album on the Apple Classical Top 100 album is Bach: Keyboard Concertos with Chinese pianist Tianqi Du and the Academy of St Martins in the Fields conducted by Jonathan Bloxham. In a statement, Du said “I’m deeply honored for my latest album to be top of the first Apple Classical 100 chart. These concertos are a vibrant showcase of Bach’s energy and spirit, bursting with emotional richness and expressive depth. I am sincerely grateful for the fantastic platform Apple Music Classical provides, helping us musicians connect with classical music lovers globally.”

You can check out the Classical Top 100 chart playlist on Apple Music Classical here. If you haven't downloaded the Apple Music Classical app yet, you can grab it from the App Store.

You will need a subscription to Apple Music to get access to the music in the app. Apple Music currently costs $10.99 per month for an individual, $5.99 per month for a student, and $16.99 per month for a family. It's also part of every tier of Apple One, the company's subscription bundle service.

More from iMore