You can get Apple Music free for three months with this limited trial offer – here's how

Right now, you can get three months of Apple Music for free. It's all thanks to an extended trial offer that new subscribers can take advantage of.

Apple Music is the largest paid music streaming service in the United States and second only to Spotify worldwide. Besides your favorite albums and music, Apple Music is also a showcase for music videos, 24/7 radio stations, and much more.

With more than 100 million songs and streaming being completely ad-free, Apple Music is a great way to both listen to the music that you love and find new music that you aren't already familiar with. The service is available across multiple platforms, including the best iPhones and best iPads, Apple Watch, Apple TV 4K (2021) and older versions, HomePod, Mac, CarPlay, Windows, Android, Chrome OS, Amazon Echo, and through the web.

How to get three months of Apple Music for free

To qualify for this extended trial period, you must be a new subscriber to Apple Music. If you have previously subscribed to Apple Music (including through an Apple One plan) or had access to the service through a Family plan, you will not be eligible for this trial.

For those who qualify, getting started is as simple as opening the Apple Music app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, signing in with your Apple ID, and accepting the offer. If it doesn’t pop up straight away, just head over to the Home tab and you’ll find it waiting there. After your trial has ended, you'll begin paying the regular monthly price for the music subscription. You can, of course, cancel.

The service is regularly priced at $9.99 per month or $99 per year. Students pay $4.99 per month. A family membership is $14.99 per month. When you sign up for an Apple Music Family plan, which supports simultaneous listening for up to six devices or accounts

More from iMore