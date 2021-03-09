"This is the perfect camera for customers new to DIY smart home security who want a solution that is affordable, easy to use and manage," said Chris Carney, CEO and founder of abode. "The abode Cam 2 is suitable for multiple environments and available at an affordable price, without constraining or limiting consumers. Whether you're just starting off or looking to add more cameras to your abode system, abode Cam 2 is compact, full-featured, and highly versatile."

Smart DIY home security experts abode have launched a new versatile smart camera that keeps an eye on the home both indoors and out. The abode Cam 2, which is available for pre-order starting today, provides complete home coverage with color night vision, weather-resistance, and voice assistant integration, all at an affordable price.

abode's latest camera features an incredibly compact design with a flexible stand that allows for placement on surfaces inside or mounted outdoors with IP65 weather-resistance. The camera captures video in 1080p HD resolution and features a unique "Starlight sensor" that abode states enable full-color night vision. Combined with an abode Standard or Pro plan, the camera can notify users of motion events, store footage in the cloud, and provide package and pet detection with an update coming later this year.

Although the latest camera supports integration with the company's DIY security systems like the abode iota security kit, one of our picks for best HomeKit security accessories, it can also be used as a standalone solution over Wi-Fi. If a customer already has an abode security system, the camera can work in CUE automation and scenes with other abode accessories, and it will appear along with other security events in a timeline view.

The abode Cam 2 also works with voice commands via Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant. Through smart assistant integration, users can summon a live camera view on-demand with compatible devices like the Echo Show. Unfortunately, unlike other abode smart home accessories, the abode Cam 2 does not support Apple's HomeKit.

The abode Cam 2 is available for pre-order starting today at goabode.com at a special introductory price of just $29.99. Orders are expected to begin shipping in April, and the camera will retail for $34.99 after launch.