Prime Day is a fantastic time to save on everything you need when it comes to the iPhone. Whether you want a whole new iPhone or just some of the best accessories money can buy — it's like everything you could ever wish for is cheaper!
Luckily for you, the team here at iMore has an eye for spotting the best deals around. We use our iPhones and our favorite accessories more than most people, and it's easy for us to weed out the bad deals. Here are the absolute iPhone deals you'll find this Prime Day selected by the iPhone experts here at iMore!
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 is Apple's current "phone for everyone" and comes in a bunch of gorgeous colors to suit your style. It's got a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, A14 Bionic chip, and ultra-wide camera. There's a $100 Amazon credit up for grabs here, and prices start at just $829 for the 64GB version unlocked.
AirPods Pro with AppleCare+ bundle | $59 off
If you want to get AppleCare+ with your AirPods Pro, this bundle will save you $59 total. It's the same discount as if you bought the AirPods Pro and AppleCare+ separately today, but this bundle is a convenient way of getting the warranty packaged in with your new headphones.
Nomad Rugged Case for iPhone 12 Series | 30% off at Nomad
The Rugged Case is one of the best classic Nomad cases you can get for your iPhone. It's made with genuine Horween leather that develops a rich patina over time. It has 10-foot drop protection and will last a very long time. It's one of my favorite leather cases.
Sony WH-1000XM4 | $102 off
We love our headphones here at iMore, and so do our readers. Sony's noise-canceling WH-1000XM4 headphones are widely considered the best around, so when this $100+ discount came along, our readers ate it up. Since AirPods Max isn't seeing any major discounts, why not get these?
Nomad Base Station Apple Watch Mount Edition | 30% off at Nomad
The Base Station will be your BFF in terms of charging, as it can charge up to five devices at once with the Apple Watch Mount Edition. You can charge things wirelessly with the large charging zone, and it even has one USB-C and one USB-A charging port. The Apple Watch Mount Edition has a special mount for your Apple Watch charger, so you don't even need a separate stand for that.
Anker Nano PowerPort III USB-C 20W PIQ 3.0 Compact Fast Charger (2-pack) | 30% off
The iPhone 12 doesn't come with a wall charger, so grab this one while it's marked down. You actually get two of these 20W fast chargers for one low price here. These chargers are compact, at just about half the size of Apple's. You can use these to charge iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, or iPad, be sure you have the right cable.
iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard & Windshield Car Mount Phone Holder | 30% off at Amazon
This car phone mount is incredibly sturdy when it's attached to your dashboard or windshield. The telescopic arm lets you comfortably adjust it to the best viewing angle while you drive, and not even the bumpiest road will knock your phone down because it's super secure.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
