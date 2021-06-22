Prime Day is a fantastic time to save on everything you need when it comes to the iPhone. Whether you want a whole new iPhone or just some of the best accessories money can buy — it's like everything you could ever wish for is cheaper!

Luckily for you, the team here at iMore has an eye for spotting the best deals around. We use our iPhones and our favorite accessories more than most people, and it's easy for us to weed out the bad deals. Here are the absolute iPhone deals you'll find this Prime Day selected by the iPhone experts here at iMore!

Iphone 12 Red Final

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 is Apple's current "phone for everyone" and comes in a bunch of gorgeous colors to suit your style. It's got a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, A14 Bionic chip, and ultra-wide camera. There's a $100 Amazon credit up for grabs here, and prices start at just $829 for the 64GB version unlocked.

Airpods Pro Applecare

AirPods Pro with AppleCare+ bundle | $59 off

If you want to get AppleCare+ with your AirPods Pro, this bundle will save you $59 total. It's the same discount as if you bought the AirPods Pro and AppleCare+ separately today, but this bundle is a convenient way of getting the warranty packaged in with your new headphones.

Nomad Rugged Leather Case Iphone 12 Rustic Brown

Nomad Rugged Case for iPhone 12 Series | 30% off at Nomad

The Rugged Case is one of the best classic Nomad cases you can get for your iPhone. It's made with genuine Horween leather that develops a rich patina over time. It has 10-foot drop protection and will last a very long time. It's one of my favorite leather cases.

Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony WH-1000XM4 | $102 off

We love our headphones here at iMore, and so do our readers. Sony's noise-canceling WH-1000XM4 headphones are widely considered the best around, so when this $100+ discount came along, our readers ate it up. Since AirPods Max isn't seeing any major discounts, why not get these?

SteelSeries Nimbus+

SteelSeries Nimbus+ with 4 months of Apple Arcade free | $15 off

With impressive 50-hour battery life, a full set of controls including pushable joysticks, and four months of Apple Arcade for free, there's no reason to miss out on this amazing Prime Day deal on the SteelSeries Nimbus+.

Nomad Base Station Apple Watch Edition

Nomad Base Station Apple Watch Mount Edition | 30% off at Nomad

The Base Station will be your BFF in terms of charging, as it can charge up to five devices at once with the Apple Watch Mount Edition. You can charge things wirelessly with the large charging zone, and it even has one USB-C and one USB-A charging port. The Apple Watch Mount Edition has a special mount for your Apple Watch charger, so you don't even need a separate stand for that.

Anker 6 Foot Nylon Cable 2 Pack

Anker 6-foot Premium Nylon Lightning Cable (2-pack) | 20% off at Amazon

Double the length of a standard Lightning cable, the Anker 6-foot premium nylon lightning cable is not only useful but super durable. It's rated for 12,000 bends, and you get two of them. There's no better Lightning cable deal this Prime Day.

Anker Usb C Charger Nano 20w Fast Charger Render Cropped

Anker Nano PowerPort III USB-C 20W PIQ 3.0 Compact Fast Charger (2-pack) | 30% off

The iPhone 12 doesn't come with a wall charger, so grab this one while it's marked down. You actually get two of these 20W fast chargers for one low price here. These chargers are compact, at just about half the size of Apple's. You can use these to charge iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, or iPad, be sure you have the right cable.

Dji Om 4 Render Cropped

DJI OM 4 | 20% off at Amazon

If you've been looking to up your mobile videography game, then you'll want to check out the DJI OM 4. This smartphone gimbal works with all iPhone models, including the massive iPhone 12 Pro Max, while also working as a selfie stick or a tripod.

Anker Powercore Slim 10000 Pd 18w Blue Render

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD 18W | 37% off at Amazon

This slim battery pack has one standard USB-A port with PowerIQ and another USB-C PD port with 18W max output. Its slim size and fast charging capability makes it essential.

Iottie Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard Phone Mount

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard & Windshield Car Mount Phone Holder | 30% off at Amazon

This car phone mount is incredibly sturdy when it's attached to your dashboard or windshield. The telescopic arm lets you comfortably adjust it to the best viewing angle while you drive, and not even the bumpiest road will knock your phone down because it's super secure.

