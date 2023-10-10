A soundbar should be the first upgrade for your basic television setup — Save $100 on the Bose 600 with Dolby Atmos this Prime Day

Have you purchased a new television during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, like the LG C2?

If so, you'll probably want to upgrade the built-in speakers for a better movie-watching experience. While soundbars will never beat an actual Hi-fi system, the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is a great option that enables Dolby Atmos in your living room. Best bit? You can pick this soundbar up for $399 with a $100 discount, but act quickly Prime Big Deal Days offers won't last long.

Movie nights just got better

Bose Smart Soundbar 600| $499 $399 at Amazon A great value home cinema upgrade If you've just purchased a new television during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, you'll need to upgrade your audio. For $399, there aren't many better soundbars out there than the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 with Dolby Atmos. Price check: B&H Photo $399 | Best Buy $399

Get an immersive entertainment experience without adding loads of peripherals to your home cinema setup. The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is equipped with Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth, and Alexa voice control.

Featuring Bose's proprietary TrueSpace technology, this soundbar will immerse you in movies, tv shows, and music with its two upward firing transducers.

This smart soundbar also analyzes the audio signal to make sure your entertainment sounds best whether it's Dolby Atmos, Stereo, or 5.1. Once analyzed, the TrueSpace technology upmixes the audio to create a multi-channel sound experience.

For the price there aren't many better soundbars out there and this is a great middle ground to upgrade your television's audio without delving deeper into the world of hi-fi.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has begun and will run until October 11. We'll cover all the best deals, so stay tuned to iMore throughout the shopping event.

