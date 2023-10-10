AirPods Max, not your style? Save $175 on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX with this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offer

Pick up the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX at their lowest price ever during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

If you don't like the look or feel of AirPods Max, the Beoplay HX are some of the best headphones on the market, and during this Amazon Prime event, you can pick them up for $325 instead of $500.

This is a deal worth thinking about, especially if your current headphones are in need of a fresh upgrade.

Save $175 on Bang and Olufsen Beoplay HX

Beoplay HX | $499 $325 at Amazon Listen to music in style The Beoplay HX are available for their lowest price ever. This is an incredible price for some otherwise extremely expensive headphones with a very fetching design. Price Check: B&H Photo $499| Best Buy $499

The Beoplay HX were released nearly two years ago, but they are still some of the best wireless headphones on the market thanks to their beautiful design and sound quality.

The headphones are made with top-of-the-range materials making them a great competitor to the AirPods Max. They are made of metal and leather, combining to create a luxurious product that feels as expensive as they cost. While you'll usually pay a premium for them, you can see exactly where all the cost is going when you put them over your head. With this deal, however, they become a luxury at the price of other noise-canceling headphones, so you'll get the premium feel for less. Very nice.

We don't expect this deal to last long on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, so act quickly to make sure you pick up an amazing discount.

We'll be covering all of the best deals during Prime Big Deal Days, so stay tuned to iMore to make sure you don't miss any huge savings throughout the 48-hour shopping event.

Not in the US? Scroll down for the best prices near you.