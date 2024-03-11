Apple now sells this exclusive Insta360 Ace Pro action cam bundle including a mount, carry case, and more

Action cams are all the rage right now and there is no shortage of options out there. But choosing the right one isn't always easy which is why you should definitely stick to the brands you're familiar with. The Insta360 Ace Pro was already an action cam well worth paying attention to, but right now it's been given that extra seal of approval by going on sale at Apple.

Not only is Apple's online store now showing the Insta360 Ace Pro as in stock and available for order, but it's also being offered as part of a bundle that includes everything that you are going to need to get started. That means that ordering via Apple means you'll not only get the action cam itself but also a mount, microSD card, and more — and all from a store that you know you can trust.

The new bundle is available for $519.95 and local Apple Store pickup is also available within a couple of days of placing the order. Under the hood, the Insta360 Ace Pro is the same camera you can buy elsewhere, but with a bundle that makes it easier than ever to begin capturing everything that you get up to whether that's careering down the side of a mountain or taking on the surf.

Everything included

In terms of features, the Insta360 Ace Pro has plenty going for it with Apple's product page inviting customers to "push the limits of action capture."

The page says that "the AI-enhanced wide-angle action camera with premium image quality day and night. Co-engineered with optic experts Leica, Ace Pro boasts a huge 1 1/3-inch sensor, powerful 5nm AI chip, and Leica SUMMARIT lens for superior image quality, rich colors, and impressive levels of stabilization, even at night!" On top of that, features like support for 4K video capture at 120fps and the ability to capture 48-megapixel still photos should ensure that there's plenty of detail and flexibility offered by the photos and videos this action cam creates.

Additional features of note include PureVideo which is designed to make the best of shots taken in poor lighting as well as a 2.4-inch flip touchscreen that's designed to be perfect for bloggers. Additionally, AI noise reduction helps improve clarity and dynamic range. In terms of connectivity, the Ace Pro can "seamlessly switch between accessories with the magnetic mounting system." Finally, FlowState Stabilization helps illuminate camera shake while recording, and the Ace Pro itself is waterproof to 33ft, or 10 meters, while also being rated to work in temperatures as low as -20°C (-4°F) for capturing winter sports and more.

"Take advantage of slick in-camera auto-editing tools like AI Highlights Assistant to have your clips ready in moments, or go manual with our full editing suite in the Insta360 app," the product page says. And doing that won't require any extra purchases with this bundle already including a standard mount, flexible adhesive mount, cables, a scary case, and a 64GB microSD card. There's even an extra battery and a mini 2-in-1 tripod included, too. The cable is USB-C to USB-C, so you can export photos directly to your iPhone 15 or any of Apple's best iPads, too.

Looking to order your Insta360 Ace Pro bundle? It's available in the Apple Store right now.