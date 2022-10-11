Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is too expensive — get this Logitech keyboard case instead

If you've ever tried to get any serious work done on your 12.9-inch iPad Pro, then you know just how important a high-quality keyboard case is to your workflow. An excellent keyboard case will transform your iPad Pro from a do-it-all tablet to a full-fledged computer replacement. Attach your iPad Pro to its keyboard case to answer emails, type a report, or prepare a spreadsheet.

With the power and size of the iPad Pro 12.9-inch, you will want the best keyboard case you can afford. Right now, that means picking up the Logitech Combo Touch, which is $60 off today on Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Logitech Combo Touch for iPad Pro 12.9-inch | $229 now $169 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



The Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case is a versatile keyboard that is packed with features. Like the Magic Keyboard, it is powered by the iPad Pro's Smart Connector, so no charging is required. It contains a new click-anywhere trackpad, which is great for multi-touch gestures. The keyboard itself is detachable if you want to use the iPad without it. It also features a kickback stand with extra flexibility for watching a movie or TV show.

Not only is the Logitech Combo Touch one of our top picks for the best keyboard cases for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (opens in new tab) because of its features.



On the keyboard itself, the keys are all backlit and well-spaced out. There is a full row of function keys, which makes things like adjusting brightness, getting to the home screen, and more an easier task.

The trackpad is the big new addition here that your iPad Pro running iPadOS 16 is going to be able to utilize a lot. While. the trackpad itself isn't overly large; it never feels too small when you're using it. There's a nice click feel from it when you use all the gestures that you're likely used to from using a Mac. You can swipe between apps, swipe up to get back to the home screen, and more.

Protecting the actual iPad is a pretty nice case that adds a bit of bulk. The integrated Apple Pencil holder makes it convenient for storing the Pencil when not in use, and the ability to easily remove the keyboard and take the iPad somewhere with you is definitely a great feature to have.