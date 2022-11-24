Beats Solo3 fall to stunning low price of $79 for Black Friday
What a saving!
Apple's Beats Solo headphone range offers premium audio, great connectivity, and tremendous battery life for users. They're a damn sight cheaper than AirPods Max and really anything else in the same league. Especially so thanks to a deal that sees them fall to the stunning all-time low price of just $80, down from $199.
$120 off Beats Solo3
Beats Solo 3 |
$199 $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Apple's Beats Solo3 headphones fall to their lowest-ever price of just $79 instead of $199. Available in a fresh range of colors, you won't find better headphones in this price range anywhere else.
The Beats Solo3 headphones feature Apple's W1 chip. That means they have really fast pairing with your iPhone and iPad, as well as fast switching between devices. It also means great Bluetooth strength and connectivity so the connection won't drop out. On one charge you can get a whopping 40 hours of battery life, and fast fuel means that you can get 3 hours of listening from just 5 minutes of charging time.
They don't have active noise cancelation, but the premium leather cups will ensure you block out plenty of ambient noise organically. They also support Spatial Audio for immersive listening when it comes to music, movies, and games.
They're also compatible with Android, although you'll get the best use out of them if you're already in Apple's ecosystem. Beats Solo3 headphones don't stand out at their usual price of $199, but at a massive 60% off they are a can't-miss purchase this Black Friday.
If you're interested in any other headphones, especially AirPods, then be sure to check out all of the best Apple Black Friday deals we've rounded up from the event so far.
