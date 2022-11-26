Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are half the price of AirPods Max for Cyber Monday at $249

Cyber Monday will be here soon, and many of the best Black Friday deals we saw have rolled into the weekend, including this fabulous deal on some great noise-canceling headphones from Bose. The QC45s offer Bluetooth connectivity, noise canceling, 24 hours of battery life, and cost almost half the price of AirPods.

Bose QuietComfort 45 for Cyber Monday

Bose QuietComfort 45 | $329 $249 at Amazon. Bose's QC 45s are back to their best-ever price of just $249, and usually, never get discounted this much. They have Bluetooth and wired connectivity, with 24 hours of battery life and 3 hours from a 15-minute charge.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are comfortable over-ear headphones with noise cancelling. Bose's TriPort acoustic architecture delivers great sound and they have Active EQ so there's no distortion for loud listening and good balance across a range of genres.

These are definitely less premium in finish and feel compared to AirPods Max, but that also makes them a bit sturdier and more rugged. 24 hours of battery life on a single charge is extremely competitive, as is the 15-minute quick fuelling time for 3 hours of listening. They also have a much nicer carrying/storage case compared to the AirPods Max.

Sony WH1000-XM4 | $349 $228 at Amazon. This price is the lowest ever price seen on these Sony headphones, beating out the previous by around $40. For the price you'll get some great noise canceling to go with pretty good audio and one of the best hard cases in the business.

If these are still out of your price range, another cheaper alternative is the Sony WH1000-XM4s, reduced to $228 on Amazon. These also have active noise cancellation and great comfort.

If you're heart set on the AirPods Max, you can still save some money, with the current best offering $100 off at Amazon, now just $449 instead of $549 in all colors.

AirPods Max | (Was $549) Now $449 at Amazon. The biggest and most impressive they may be, but they do also come with some fantastic deals and sales a lot of the time as well. This $100 discount isn't the lowest and we hope that Cyber Monday will bring the fabled $120 off last seen over Prime Day.

