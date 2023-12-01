DC police recommend Airtags to combat Canada Goose jacket thefts

As the weather continues to get colder as the calendar approaches the official start of winter, more people are wearing warmer clothes, including heavier coats -- and for some residents in Washington, DC, that’s proving to be dangerous. DC thieves are targeting residents and college and university students wearing Canada Goose jackets, according to Fox 5 DC news. The story describes how in one case the $1,500 jacket was stolen at gunpoint. "Police said three suspects hopped out of a car, pointed guns, and demanded a victim’s Canada Goose jacket just a few blocks from Dupont Circle.”

Sadly, this crime trend has happened in the city before: This past February the Police warned students who own Canada Goose coats at the city’s George Washington University to be careful. So this winter, DC police are taking additional steps, recommending that residents and students attach Apple AirTags to the $1,500 coats, as well as other pricey items that might be targeted.

DC Police suggest Bluetooth tech to combat crimes of fashion

The plan echoes another AirTag policy the police implemented earlier in November, when they gave out free Apple AirTags to combat carjackings in select areas of Washington.

Since their debut in April of 2021, Apple AirTags have been used throughout the US and elsewhere to thwart crime and get back stolen merchandise and property. For instance, in 2021, Apple AirTags helped police locate a stolen bicycle: AirTag (and bike) owner Gene Gorter posted the story to Facebook about how, after his bike was stolen on the 4th of July, the tracker went to work and saved the day. Gorter provided the AirTag tracking information to Boston police, who were able to recover the bike (with the attached Apple AirTag) from a trashcan following the AirTag tracking details.

Of course, not everyone uses AirTags to thwart crime. Some have used them to commit crime. In fact, the tiny trackers have been used illegally to stalk victims. For example, actor Hannah Rose May tweeted about her experience of being stalked and tracked via an AirTag.

It's why last year the New York Attorney General issued a consumer warning about AirTags, stating that those who would misuse AirTags are committing a felony.