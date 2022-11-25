Get Audio-Technica turntables at huge discounts this Black Friday

There's perhaps a no better time to buy an audio product than during the holiday shopping season. Black Friday especially is a terrific time to find deals. The folks over at Audio-Technica are offering various discounts on headphones and microphones through Amazon that are worth considering.

First established in 1962 in Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan, Audio-Technica is a leading producer of audio products worldwide. Its current product lineup includes turntables, headphones, microphones, and even sushi machines, although you won't find those sold in the U.S.

There are four key Audio-Technica products to consider over Black Friday, including three turntables and one awesome pair of headphones.

Audio savings

(opens in new tab) Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT | $79 $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Who said wireless headphones had to be expensive? Under this special Black Friday deal, you can get a pair of already inexpensive headphones for a little bit less. In addition, get 60 hours of use between charges and three additional hours on a 10-minute charge.



(opens in new tab) Audio-Technica AT-LP3BK: $249 $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Here's a terrific deal on one of the best turntables currently on the market. With a hydraulically damped lift control that allows the stylus to be precisely and safely lowered and raised at any point on a record, it's a record player sure to please.

Although our iPhones are perhaps the most popular way to listen to music in 2022, another option exists. Turntables have come back recently, and Audio-Technica offers a wide selection across different pricing levels.

The Audio-Technica AT-LP3BK offers the most features of the three products mentioned above. It's also the one with the biggest discount — $100 off. Offering fully automatic operation, the turntable plays with a simple press of the start button. Pressing the stop button lifts and returns the tone arm and shuts off the turntable.

If you're looking for low-cost wireless headphones this holiday season, consider the Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT. Save $20 during Black Friday, buy a pair, and cross off someone on your holiday gift list.

