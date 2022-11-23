Get Beats Studio3 noise-canceling wireless headphones for $200 off for Black Friday

The Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones have long been popular for Black Friday. In 2022, you can purchase a pair for $200 off the regular price. Better still, they come in various colors, including Matte Black, blue, and red.

However, you better hurry, this special discount on the Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones won't last long. So you'll need to hurry to Amazon soon to score this fantastic deal.

Beats Studio3 $200 off

The Beats Studios3 Wireless headphones were first introduced in 2019 to rave reviews. Compatible with iOS and Android-based devices, the headphones provide up to 22 hours of battery life between charges. You can also add three hours of playing time with a 10-minute charge.

These headphones are one of the first products to include Apple's W1 chip, providing further Bluetooth connections with fewer drop-outs. Other features include adaptive noise canceling, real-time audio calibration, and more.

As we concluded in our 2019 Beats Studio3 review: "If the pairing of Apple's W1 chip and solid noise-cancellation sounds like music to your ears, you'll love the $349 Beats Studio 3 Wireless. They're not quite as comfortable or top-tier as the QC35s, but if easy connectivity and lengthy battery life matters to you more than having the edge in comfort or industry-leading noise cancellation, they're a solid alternative and more than worth considering."

