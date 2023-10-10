Get $20 off the best Apple Pencil alternative with this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offer

The Apple Pencil is the best accessory for the iPad, but it's a little expensive if you're not going to use it every single day.

Luckily, the Logitech Crayon is a fantastic alternative at nearly half the price. For Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, you can save a further $20 off the price of the Logitech Crayon, making this awesome stylus only $50.

So why not pick up a Crayon rather than a Pencil?

Logitech Crayon $20 off

Logitech Crayon | $69.95 $50 at Amazon Drawing for days The Logitech Crayon is a fantastic alternative to the Apple Pencil and nearly half the price thanks to this awesome Prime Big Deal Days deal. For $50, you really can't go wrong. Price Check: Best Buy $70 | B&H Photo $66

Compatible with a whole range of iPads from the iPad 7th generation onwards, the Logitech Crayon will make drawing on the iPad a load of fun. The Crayon has fast input across iOS and works with all Apple Pencil-supported applications.

Not only is the Crayon comfortable to hold, but it also has Logitech's Palm Rejection Technology, which means that you can sit your palm naturally against your iPad without messing up your drawing experience.

The Logitech Crayon also includes Tip Tilt detection so you can draw thicker and thinner lines without reaching for the application's drawing controls.

If you're a casual artist and aren't sure about investing in an Apple Pencil, the Crayon is a great starting point to see if a stylus is the right accessory for you. Because it pairs seamlessly and works nearly as well as Apple's official product, the Crayon lets you test the waters before you commit to the real deal.

If you're a parent, the Logitech Crayon is sturdy and compact, so your children can draw for fun without you worrying they break a stylus worth over $100.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days runs across October 10 and 11, bringing some fantastic deals just in time for the holidays.

