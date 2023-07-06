Get the Amazon eero Pro for 56% off in this early Prime Day deal
Cheaper than ever before!
Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner on July 11, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from giving us access to great deals early.
You can pick up one of Amazon's eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi routers for an incredible 56% off, bringing the price down to the lowest we've ever seen at $69.99.
If you need to buy more than one, the 3 pack will save you $335 as you can pick up the bundle for $149.99 instead of its regular $485 price tag.
The eero Pro replaces your traditional Wi-Fi router and improves your home internet connection with a fast and reliable mesh network. This is the 2nd generation of Amazon's eero Pro router, and it is twice as fast as the first. You'll also be able to use 1st generation eero products, so if you already own eero Beacons you can upgrade without spending more.
If you're in the market for a mesh system or a new router, then why wait for Prime Day? Maybe you could even pick up one of the best Mac Prime Day deals to surf the web in style.
Great early Prime Day storage deals from Samsung
Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi router |
$159.99 $69.99 at Amazon
Save 56% on an Amazon eero Pro router before Prime Day even begins. You'll get faster Wi-FI using a mesh system, and we doubt this will go any cheaper when Prime Day starts next week.
With Prime Day fast approaching, we're looking for the best Apple Prime Day deals. Whether you're looking for a new Wi-FI router or maybe even some earbuds, like the AirPods Pro 2, there is bound to be something for you this Prime Day starting on July 11.
Stay tuned to iMore throughout the week as we build up to Prime Day 2023.
