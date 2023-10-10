Grab the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 with a huge $130 discount in Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale

Looking for a new set of wireless earbuds and don't want to buy some AirPods Pro 2? Sennheiser has you covered with a huge discount on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

These fantastic earbuds are $130 off. All you have to do is choose your favorite color and place that order before it's too late.

Save $130 on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3

Sennheiser Momentum Earbuds 3| $̶279 $149 at Amazon Available in more colors than AirPods Pro and with many of the same features, the Sennheiser Momentum wireless earbuds have plenty to offer. That includes a 28-hour battery, wireless charging, and, of course, colors! Perfect for those who don't like boring white AirPods. Price Check: B&H Photo $200 | Best Buy $200

With a massive 28-hour battery life, support for Qi wireless charging, and IPX4 ingress resistance, these earbuds are a bargain for anyone looking to improve their in-ear audio.

Not only are the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 comfortable thanks to multiple sizes of silicone ear adapters to make sure you get the perfect fit but they sound fantastic too. With a range of colors to choose from, there are styles to match everyone's preference.

The noise cancelation and transparency modes allow you to easily tune into a conversation or tune out of the real world depending on the situation and you can switch between two devices at once thanks to the magic of Bluetooth.

We don't expect this deal to last long on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, so act quickly to make sure you pick up an amazing discount to go with your equally great earbuds.

