Grab the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 with a huge $130 discount in Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale
$130 off!
Looking for a new set of wireless earbuds and don't want to buy some AirPods Pro 2? Sennheiser has you covered with a huge discount on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.
These fantastic earbuds are $130 off. All you have to do is choose your favorite color and place that order before it's too late.
Save $130 on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3
Sennheiser Momentum Earbuds 3|
$̶279 $149 at Amazon
Available in more colors than AirPods Pro and with many of the same features, the Sennheiser Momentum wireless earbuds have plenty to offer. That includes a 28-hour battery, wireless charging, and, of course, colors! Perfect for those who don't like boring white AirPods.
Price Check: B&H Photo $200 | Best Buy $200
With a massive 28-hour battery life, support for Qi wireless charging, and IPX4 ingress resistance, these earbuds are a bargain for anyone looking to improve their in-ear audio.
Not only are the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 comfortable thanks to multiple sizes of silicone ear adapters to make sure you get the perfect fit but they sound fantastic too. With a range of colors to choose from, there are styles to match everyone's preference.
The noise cancelation and transparency modes allow you to easily tune into a conversation or tune out of the real world depending on the situation and you can switch between two devices at once thanks to the magic of Bluetooth.
We don't expect this deal to last long on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, so act quickly to make sure you pick up an amazing discount to go with your equally great earbuds.
We'll be covering all of the best deals during Prime Big Deal Days, so stay tuned to iMore to make sure don't miss any huge savings throughout the 48-hour shopping event.
Not in the US? Scroll down for the best prices near you.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you can get the most from your Apple products and helping fix things when your technology isn’t behaving itself.
Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.
John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.
John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.
Most Popular
By Becca Caddy
By Tammy Rogers
By Becca Caddy
By Gerald Lynch