Keep your favorite Apple devices sparkly clean and charged with these Belkin accessories, and save 40% in the process

Belkin is one of the world's most popular and multifaceted consumer electronics and networking companies. Many Belkin products are on sale for Black Friday, including ones created for Apple device owners.

Now a subsidiary of Foxconn, Belkin produces mobile and computer connectivity devices and peripherals for consumer and commercial use. These include wireless chargers, power banks, charging cables, data cables, audio and video adapters, headphones, earbuds, smart speakers, screen protectors, surge protectors, Wi-Fi routers, innovative home products, electronic device sanitizers, docking stations and data hubs, network switches, KVM switches, and network cables.

Three Belkin accessories on sale are highlighted below: an all-in-one charger, a UV device sanitizer, and great earbuds. All are worth considering because of the enormous savings.

Three great choices

Belkin UV Sanitizer for Phone + Wireless Charger | $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon Germs just love small devices, which is why you need one of these UV sanitizers. Use it to clean (and charge) your iPhone and other items.

Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds | $179.99 $130.00 at Amazon Listen to your favorite music and podcasts with these impressive earbuds with lots of battery life between charges.

The Belkin iPhone Charging Station is adjustable to work with most iPhone cases. In addition, it has both "Made for Apple Watch" and "Made for iPhone" certifications:

Meanwhile, there's the Belkin UV Sanitizer for Phone + Wireless Charger. The accessory is ideally suited for cleaning and charging Qi-enabled devices, including the iPhone 14 series. You can also use it to disinfect items like keys, credit cards, and rings. The device comes with a wall adapter, power supply unit, and cable.

For something completely different, consider the Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds. Available in black and white, these earbuds provide seven hours of battery life between charges. The included charging case holds 31 hours.

