Last chance! AirPods Cyber Monday deals are selling out fast

AirPods Cyber Monday deals are here in full flow and now is your last chance to take advantage of big discounts to AirPods and Apple Beats headphones and earphones.

It's not just old models like the Airpods 2, AirPods Max and AirPods Pro that get the discount treatment, brand new models like AirPods Pro 2, as well as fantastic deals on some other models too.

Now AirPods are brilliant and so intuitive to use with iPhones other Apple products, but there are better sounding earphones with massive Cyber Monday discounts out there. That's why we'll also be highlighting our favorite non-Apple cans.

If you're looking for more than just AirPods then head over to our definitive list of Cyber Monday Apple deals

which AirPods are right for you.

The best Cyber Monday Apple deals

The iMore team has sifted through thousands of deals so far this Black Friday and Cyber Monday and we've found the very best deals for Apple products across all the major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Target, B&H Photo, Best Buy and more.

AirPods Cyber Monday deals highlights

Top AirPods Cyber Monday deals

(opens in new tab) AirPods 3 | (Was $179) Now $169 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) The AirPods 3 are still yet to see many discounts, but this saving at B&H Photo is as good as any other and there's free expedited shipping to get them to your door that bit quicker. Not the biggest discount, but a solid saving at B&H Photo.

(opens in new tab) AirPods 2 | (Was $129.99) Now $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) This deal is a pretty solid one even if it's not the lowest price they've ever been, but it's enough to save you a decent amount of money on a new pair of AirPods.

(opens in new tab) AirPods 2 | (Was $129) Now $115 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) This deal at B&H Photo isn't the best or biggest saving on the AirPods 2, but they are actually in stock. As yet no Cyber Monday pricing, but we'll update when it drops.

(opens in new tab) AirPods 3 | (Was $169) Now $160 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) There's a great deal on the AirPods 3 at Best Buy at the moment, and you'll even get a nice 3 months free of Apple Music and Apple TV+ too. Best Buy often have great deals on AirPods — although you'll have to scroll down the page to see them. This isn't the lowest price either, but if you keep an eye out, there may be extra discounts over Cyber Monday.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 | (Was $249) Now $200 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The latest in the AirPods line, the AirPods Pro 2 has brought some big improvements to the AirPods Pro line. This is the lowest-ever price on the AirPods Pro 2, and one that is unlikely to drop too much more even over Cyber Monday.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 | (Was $249) Now $199 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The AirPods Pro 2 have seen some monster deals now, and this one matches the lowest price seen at Amazon. You'll also get 4 months of free Apple TV+ and 3 months free of Apple TV+ to tempt you over from Amazon.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Max | (Was $549) Now $450 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Best Buy's current deal on the AirPods Max matches Amazon Amazon, but there are some other extras like 3 months of Apple TV+, 4 months of Apple Music AND 4 months of Apple News+ that make this a sweet AirPods deal.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Max | (Was $549) Now $449 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The biggest and most impressive they may be, but they do also come with some fantastic deals and sales a lot of the time as well. This $100 discount isn't the lowest and we hope that Cyber Monday will bring the fabled $120 off last seen over Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Max | (Was $549) Now $469 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) This deal over at B&H Photo will save you $70 off full price on a pair of AirPods Max, and you can get free expedited shipping as well. All the colors are reduced as well, so you can finally get the blue headphones you've been after for years. This isn't the lowest price — it's a little higher than Amazon, but lower than Best Buy.

Best Cyber Monday AirPods deals

If you're looking at entry-level AirPods, then you've got a couple of options. There's the AirPods second-gen, which will save you some money. They're not the prettiest or the best sounding on the block, but they are the cheapest. The AirPods 3 will set you back a little more, but they'll sound better, and feature Spatial Audio and a MagSafe charging case. Both see discounts throughout the year, and Cyber Monday is likely to bring some of the best deals.

Best Cyber Monday AirPods Pro deals

If you're after AirPods with active noise-cancellation, the AirPods Pro line are the way to go. The first model was released in 2019, and featured more sealing in the ear with silicon buds, as well as ANC (that's the active noise cancellation) and transparency modes (so that you can hear what's going on when you don't want the ANC).

Now, there's the AirPods Pro 2, the latest in the AirPods family. They're equipped with even better noise-canceling, improved transparency modes and more battery life.

Best Cyber Monday AirPods Max deals

The AirPods Max are Apple's costliest audio device and enter into the overhead headphone space. There's premium sound quality and Spatial audio on board as well as ANC and transparency mode. Just make sure you grab one of the best AirPods Max cases to go with your new headphones — the one in the box is shocking.

Non-AirPods Headphone Cyber Monday Deals

(opens in new tab) Sony WH1000-XM5 | $399 $346 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Sony's top-of-the-line noise-canceling headphones are the ones to beat, with some great noise-canceling and pleasing sound quality. This deal brings them down to their lowest price ever, with a big $50 saving over at Walmart. We've only seen this price once before, and it was for one day - so there might not be too much time to grab them before they go back up in price.

(opens in new tab) Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds | $249.95 $149.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The first Beats entry on this list, the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds offer nine hours of listening time between charges, with 24 hours in the case. These feature adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks for lightweight comfort and stability.



(opens in new tab) OnePlus Buds Pro Wireless Earbuds | $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) For something a little different, consider these earbuds from OnePlus. Available in Matte Black, Glossy White, and silver, you can experience 10 hours of playback between charges with 38 hours stored on the case.

(opens in new tab) Beats Fit Pro | $199.95 $159.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) These Beats provide secure-fit wingtips for all-day comfort and stability. Enhanced by the Apple H1 chip, these earbuds support automatic switching, audio sharing, "Hey Siri," and more. Enjoy 24 hours of music with the pocket-sized charging change and six hours on the earbuds themselves.

Expired/Out of stock Deals

(opens in new tab) AirPods 3 | (Was $169) Now $127 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (Out of stock) The AirPods 3 brought a whole host of new features to the AirPods lineup, including sound profile updates and Spatial audio inclusion. They have now, very recently, reached a new lowest price ever — although they very quickly went out of stock.

(opens in new tab) AirPods | (Was $139) Now $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (Out of stock) The AirPods second-generation might well be discontinued by Apple soon, but while they remain on sale they do see some excellent prices and deals that make them very affordable. Watch out for price drops that drop them below $100.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro | (Was $249) Now $170 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) (Expired Deal) The AirPods Pro might be last year's model, but that just means you'll get bigger savings. This deal over at B&H Photo will save you $50, giving you a great price on some fantastic earbuds.

AirPods price history

AirPods prices like to shift around, so we've built a helpful graph of all the different AirPods prices. Here are the best prices, current prices, and full prices of each AirPods line.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model MSRP Current Price Lowest Price AirPods 2 $129 $79 $79 AirPods 3 $179 $127 $159 AirPods Pro 2 $249 $229 $229 AirPods Max $549 $449 $429

Where can I find the best Cyber Monday AirPods deals AirPods are a hot ticket item throughout the year and retailers often offer deals to lure in buyers. With the holiday shopping season upon us, we're seeing the best Cyber Monday AirPods deals of the year. We'll be keeping tabs on the best offers on this page but the below retailers are a good place to start if you want to scope out some deals for yourself. Amazon (opens in new tab) : expect all-time low AirPods prices

: expect all-time low AirPods prices Best Buy (opens in new tab) : Apple deals with bundled extras like cases and Apple Music

: Apple deals with bundled extras like cases and Apple Music B&H (opens in new tab) : usually competitive on price plus tax savings with Payboo credit card

When does Cyber Monday start? Cyber Monday begins on Monday, November 28, so if you're reading this it's already here and this is your last chance to take advantage of Cyber Monday deals.

How long will the Cyber Monday AirPods deals last? Well, it's very easy to say that they'll end on Black Friday. After that, they become Cyber Monday deals. After that, however, things get a little murky. Some of the better ones finish and go back to full price, but some stick around ready for the later Christmas rush. Better to be safe than sorry, though — if you spot a deal, grab it while it's hot.

Which are the AirPods for me? There are a number of reasons you might choose any one pair of AirPods, but some are very simple. If you want the cheapest AirPods, then you'll want a pair of AirPods 2. They may not be the most special or new AirPods, but they are solid in-ear wireless buds that work perfectly with iPhone. Want noise canceling? Then the AirPods Pro are the way to go. They seal better in the ear and actively cancel noise too. They cost more, but they are some quality headphones. Need the biggest and the best? Grab some AirPods Max. You'll pay loads and get a rubbish carry case, but you'll know that you've got the top-of-the-range AirPods.

Which AirPods are the best? The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's best earphones and have an MSRP of $249 while the AirPods Max (MSRP $549) are the best (and only) over-ear headphones Apple makes. Also available are the cheaper 2nd and 3rd generation AirPods (MSRP $129 and $179 respectively).

What's the difference between the AirPods Pro and the normal AirPods? The key difference between the AirPods Pro and the normal AirPods earphones is that the Pros include active noise cancelling and adaptive transparency, whereas the non-Pro AirPods do not. Active noise cancelling means the AirPod Pros can block out external noises far more effectively than the non-Pro models and is a must if you listen in a noisy environment. Adaptive transparency on the other hand actually amplifies external noise a little, meaning you can clearly hear even with the rubber-tipped AirPods Pro sealing your ear canal.