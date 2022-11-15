Knock $70 off the best Beats Headphones before Black Friday has even started

Apple's Beats Studio Buds and Powerbeats Pro headphones are some of the best wireless headphones the company offers, and while we'd normally expect great savings on them during Black Friday, Amazon has jumped the gun and is right now offering both at up to a third off their usual price.

That means Beats Studio Buds have fallen to their best-ever price of $99, while the Powerbeats Pro are just $180.

Black Friday Beats headphones

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds | $149 $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) We love Beats Studio Buds - they're comfy, they sound great, and the noise canceling is perfect for traveling. This deal price brings them to the best price they've ever been, now under $100. That's a $50 saving on full price and makes them even better value than the AirPods 3 - no spatial audio, but you do get a comfier fit and noise-canceling.

(opens in new tab) Powerbeats Pro| $249 $179 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Apple's Powerbeats Pro offer the H1 chip for fast connectivity and device switching, 9 hours of listening time, and sweat resistance. They also have Fast Fuel so you can get 1.5 hours of listening time in just 5 minutes of charging, perfect for those last-minute workouts.

More headphone deals: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab)

Apple's Powerbeats Pro sport the H1 chip and a string of amazing color choices. In our Powerbeats Pro review, we loved their audio performance, long battery life, fast pairing, and more. They also work with both iPhone and Android.

Likewise, Beats Studio Buds also come in a great range of colors, offering active noise cancellation and transparency mode. They're good for 8 hours of listening time, or up to 24 hours thanks to their charging case. They're also IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance, again making them a perfect workout partner.

Beats are a great alternative to Apple's AirPods thanks to their vibrant colors and cheaper price point. If you'd prefer to go down the AirPods route, we're also tracking all the best offers in our best Black Friday AirPods deals roundup.