Two new Microsoft gadgets even MacBook fans should buy

It's not often when Microsoft introduces a product that Apple users should consider and vice versa. This week, the Windows maker revealed two accessories that the Mac faithful should take a serious look at and buy.

The all-new Microsoft Audio Dock and Microsoft Presenter+ were announced this week at the company's latest Surface event. Both products work with Windows and macOS devices and show great promise.

Microsoft Audio Dock

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Designed with online meetings in mind, the $249.99 Microsoft Audio Dock provides voice capture and reduced background sound, thanks to its forward-facing microphones. Additionally, built-in Omnisonic speakers are intended to provide premium audio quality alongside its 15-watt subwoofer and 5-watt tweeters.

Not surprisingly, the Microsoft Audio Dock offers compatibility with Microsoft Teams and other online meeting and streaming apps, including Zoom and Google Meet. There's also integrated mute control, a Microsoft Teams button, and more.

The matte-black Microsoft Audio Dock comes with four ports (HDMI, USB-A, and two USB-C) and a power pass-through to keep your computer charged all day.

Microsoft Presenter+

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Try as it might, Apple has been unable to push the Keynote app to the top of the presentation software heap. Instead, Microsoft PowerPoint continues to reign supreme and will probably stay that way forever. The new $79.99 Microsoft Presenter+ works with Microsoft PowerPoint to bring order to any presentation. And yet, because it's integrated with Microsoft Teams, it's also useful for online meetings.

With integrated mute control, the matte black controller lets you present from almost anywhere, thanks to its wireless range of up to 10 meters. You can use the remote to quickly join a meeting and even raise your hand with a Microsoft Teams button. Microsoft Presenter+ is also programmable to enhance presentations and daily discussions. It also uses vibrations as prompts.

Better still, the new product isn't just compatible with Microsoft PowerPoint. It also fully supports Apple Keynote and Prezi.

I'm hoping to get my hands on the Microsoft Audio Dock and Microsoft Presenter+ and pair them with some of the best Macs on the market, including my 2021 MacBook Pro, to see how they work.

So stay tuned for a (possible) future review.