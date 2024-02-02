OtterBox 2-in-1 Power Bank with MagSafe review: Flexible and portable charging

OtterBox's 2-in-1 Power Bank with MagSafe lets you charge your iPhone and Apple Watch in several different ways, so this charger works for a lot of people in a lot of scenarios.

The OtterBox 2-in-1 Power Bank with MagSafe is a 10,000mAh power bank that folds flat, so you can charge your best iPhone and Apple Watch on the go when you don't have a place to plug in. It unfolds into different positions, so you can take advantage of either Standby or Nightstand Mode.

OtterBox 2-in-1 Power Bank with MagSafe: Price and availability

(Image credit: Karen S. Freeman / Future)

OtterBox's 2-in-1 Power Bank with MagSafe is MFi approved (15W) and comes in just one color: white. It's currently available just on OtterBox's website and retails for $150, though OtterBox often runs 20% off sales, making it $120. According to OtterBox, it's also sold on Apple's website, but as of this writing, I didn't see it there. The price puts it in line with the higher-end chargers, so it's not what I'd consider to be a great value. The price includes a 1.6-foot (0.5-meter) USB-C to USB-C cable, but it doesn't include the wall charger. I used it with a 30W charger, which OtterBox sells separately for about $30.

OtterBox 2-in-1 Power Bank with MagSafe: Specs and features

(Image credit: Karen S. Freeman / Future)

The power bank charges the iPhone at up to 15W and accommodates fast charging for the Apple Watch. What makes the OtterBox 2-in-1 Power Bank stand out is the folding design. Not only does it fold flat for travel, but it can be used in different ways. Open it up all the way, and pull out the Apple Watch charger: this lets you charge your iPhone upright, either vertically or horizontally (which takes advantage of StandBy.) Or, keep it folded flat and pull up the Apple Watch charger; this lets you use Nightstand Mode while your iPhone charges pad style. Note that the Apple Watch is suspended in the air a bit in this configuration, not resting on anything. That's fine, it feels secure because the magnets are strong, but the weight of the band does can make the watch slant a bit so it doesn't look as neat as it does in OtterBox's photos.

(Image credit: Karen S. Freeman / Future)

The dual direction USB-C port in the back charges the power bank, but also allows you to charge other devices besides your iPhone and Apple Watch on the go. Four LED lights on the back indicate how much power is left in the power bank. You must remember to press the power button when using the power bank without the charging cable to begin charging your devices.

The MagSafe magnet array is strong and works great even with a MagSafe-compatible case on your iPhone. A short (1.6-foot/0.5-meter) USB-C to USB-C charging cable is included but not the wall charger.

OtterBox 2-in-1 Power Bank with MagSafe: Build and looks

(Image credit: Karen S. Freeman / Future)

The OtterBox 2-in-1 Power Bank is nice enough looking, it's certainly something you can keep out on your desk or nightstand, as long as you're happy with white, which is the only color option. It feels good in the hand and has a pleasant aesthetic.

The base is weighted, which is a double-edged sword. It does make the charger feel like higher quality, and makes it easier to take your devices on and off one-handed without worrying about it falling over. However, it also makes it less desirable for travel, as it adds extra weight to your luggage.

OtterBox 2-in-1 Power Bank with MagSafe: Competition

(Image credit: John-Anthony Disotto)

There are other portable multi-device travel-friendly chargers out there that also charge your AirPods in addition to your iPhone and Apple Watch. The Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe is one to consider, particularly if you have AirPods (with a wireless charging case) as well. It's similarly priced with a smaller footprint and clever design. If you don't need a wireless option but you want something lighter and more portable, you'll want to check out the mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe. It folds up neatly into its own carrying case and has a similar price point.

You'll also want to consider the Alogic Matrix Ultimate charging stand, which has a modular design for ultimate flexibility at home and on the go. It's slightly more expensive than the OtterBox, but it may offer a more complete solution for your needs.

OtterBox 2-in-1 Power Bank with MagSafe: Should you buy it?

(Image credit: Karen S. Freeman / Future)

You should buy it if: You want a powerful MagSafe battery to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and other devices on the go

You want the option to use StandBy or Nightstand Mode

You like the look and feel of it

You shouldn't buy it if:

It's out of your budget

You're looking for something very lightweight or tiny

OtterBox 2-in-1 Power Bank with MagSafe: Verdict

(Image credit: Karen S. Freeman / Future)

The OtterBox 2-in-1 Power Bank with MagSafe is worth your consideration. With 10,000mAh of charging power, you'll get a good deal of juice for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and other devices. While this robust charger is portable, it's pretty heavy. So if you're looking for the lightest possible charging solution, this isn't it.

What makes this power bank unique is all the ways that you can configure it. Use it with a power cable or without. Charge your iPhone on the MagSafe ring flat or upright, at any angle, vertically or horizontally (which allows you to use StandBy.) Charge your Apple Watch flat or upright, which allows you to use Nightstand Mode. Note that either the iPhone or the Apple Watch have to be flat, so you can't use StandBy and Nightstand Mode simultaneously (not that you'd probably need to.) Additionally, the two-way USB-C port lets you both charge up the power bank and use the power bank to charge another device via the cable.