Prime Day AirTag deals a letdown? Here are 3 Tile alternatives I'd recommend

Amazon Prime Day hasn't yielded any major savings on Apple's AirTag, but it has thrown up a couple of great discounted alternatives from Tile. Maker of some of the best AirTag alternatives on the market, Tile's trackers work with both iPhone and Android. They can be used to track a variety of items, relaying a signal back to your handset in the event you misplace something.

They might not have the Precision Finding tools of AirTag, but they're much cheaper and arguably a little more discreet. So if you're in the market for a great item tracker this Prime Day, here are a couple of great alternatives to AirTag.

Track down these Prime Day savings

Tile Mate | $48 $35 at Amazon The Tile Mate is a Bluetooth item tracker that works on both iOS and Android. This deal for a pair of two gets you a tracker for $17 each, which is much cheaper than Apple's AirTag and the lowest price this bundle has ever been.

Tile Sticker | $55 $37.99 at Amazon The Tile Sticker does exactly what it says on the tin. Stick them to anything from a dog collar to a remote. With up to 250ft of range and water resistance these are perfect for the great outdoors and just $20 each. These are finally back down to the low price we saw last year.

Tile Mate | $70 $47.99 at Amazon The same aforementioned Tile Mate but in a pack of three not two. That means they're just $17 each, much cheaper than AirTags, which are $25 a pop. This is the lowest price this bundle has ever fallen to!