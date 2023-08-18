Satechi's new USB-C dock for Mac has plenty of ports and a secret weapon

Apple might have added more ports to its MacBooks in recent years, but there are still plenty that people could need which simply aren't there. That's where USB-C docks come into play and there's a new model on the market from Satechi.

That dock is called the Dual Dock Stand and it brings with it several new ports as well as a secret weapon, all made available by plugging it into a Mac via a dual-cable connection.

That secret weapon? The Satechi Dual Dock Stand has space for adding in a speedy NVMe SSD to expand your Mac's storage when needed.

More storage, more ports

(Image credit: Satechi)

Connect the new Satechi USB-C hub to something like the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro and you'll get a host of new ports including a pair of USB-C ports (One 5Gbps, one 10Gbps) as well as a pair of HDMI ports that are capable of 4K at 60fps. Another display option comes in the form of a single DisplayPort 1.4 port while a gigabit Ethernet port means connectivity is well and truly taken care of.

Finally, there's that M.2 SATA/NVMe SSD port for the quick and easy installation of more storage when it's required — a bonus considering the price of Apple's own storage upgrades.

"Managing data has never been easier with an SSD Enclosure (located on the bottom of the dual dock) that supports both NVMe and SATA SSDs for fast data transfers, backups data, recovery, and external storage," Satechi explains. "NVMe SSDs support up to 10Gbps transfer speed, while SATA SSDs are limited to 6Gbps. A screw and screwdriver are included with the dual dock for easy SSD installation."

The new Satechi Dual Dock Stand is available for order direct now and costs $149.99. It'll work with all of the best Macs, including the recently released 15-inch MacBook Air and beyond.