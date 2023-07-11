Save 50% on this three-monitor stand and put your Mac setup on beast mode

This Amazon Prime Day has already brought plenty of big deals to the fore and now we have another to share — and it's perfect for anyone who picked up a cheap monitor or three, too.

We're of course talking about the WALI three-monitor desk mount that can, you guessed it, hold three monitors in place at the same time. It's built to take monitors up to 27 inches in size and comes in both black and white to match your setup. Even better, you can pick one of these stands up today and save $40 on the previous price as well.

Half-price triple-monitor stand

WALI triple monitor stand | $80 $40 at Amazon So you have three monitors that need a home but they won't all fit on your desk. What do you do? You buy a WALI triple monitor desk mount and save $50 in the process. The only real question is which color to buy.

The WALI stand supports up to 27-inch monitors as mentioned earlier and can hold up to 22lb per arm, so keep that in mind and consider checking how much your own monitors weigh. The mount places are detachable and can be used with two different sizes of VESA mounting holes.

There's more, too. The monitor stand features multiple adjustment options including up to 15 degrees of tilt and a full 90-degree swivel. There's also support for a 360-degree rotation from landscape to portrait mode if that's needed.

Picking up a three-monitor stand and saving 50% is already pretty great news but being able to choose from black and white versions to best fit your aesthetic? It doesn't get much better than that.

