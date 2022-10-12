Save on these Prime Early Access mouse and microphone deals

The Amazon Prime Early Access sale is a great time to upgrade and buy accessories, and these Logitech accessories for your Mac and iPad are a perfect option to make some savings. Specifically we have a great deal on a Logitech mouse, the famed Blue Yeti microphone, and Logitech's Combo Touch keyboard for iPad Pro, a much cheaper alternative than Apple's own smart keyboard.

(opens in new tab) Logitech Combo Touch for iPad Pro 12.9-inch | $229 now $169 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



The Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case is a versatile keyboard that is packed with features. Like the Magic Keyboard, it is powered by the iPad Pro's Smart Connector, so no charging is required. It contains a new click-anywhere trackpad, which is great for multi-touch gestures. The keyboard itself is detachable if you want to use the iPad without it. It also features a kickback stand with extra flexibility for watching a movie or TV show.

(opens in new tab) Logitech M705 Marathon Wireless Mouse | $35 now $29 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



The Logitech Marathon offers 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity, 1000DPI tracking, five programmable buttons and massive 3-year battery life so you never have to worry about charging. It works with both Mac and PC and has a cool hyperfast scrolling feature.

(opens in new tab) Logitech Blue Yeti | $129 now $103 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



Whether you need a microphone for podcasting, gaming, streaming, or in the studio, the Blue Yeti is a legendary creator's mic that won't break the bank, especially at this reduced price of $103. It has USB connectivity for great utilization across a range of platforms, and a custom three-capsule array for great sound.

These Logitech deals won't last long, so be sure to move fast before the end of the Prime Early access sale. You can also stay up to speed with all the best and most important deals over on our Prime Early Access live blog.