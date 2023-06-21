The allroundo Pro is one MagSafe battery pack to rule them all

There are plenty of MagSafe chargers and battery packs around but sometimes one crops up that goes a little bit further than most. Like the Vonmahlen allroundo Pro.

Just like other MagSafe chargers this one magnetically attaches to the back of your iPhone, although it can't charge quite as quickly as Apple's own MagSafe Battery Pack — it's limited to just 7.5W. But on top of that, it can also charge a lot more as well.

Like an Apple Watch, for example. Or your AirPods charging case. Or something else connected to one of the two ports, if you prefer. The choice is yours.

Powered up

The Vonmahlen allroundo Pro is currently working its way through Kickstarter with a pledge of $65 getting you in on the ground floor. That'll get you a power bank, but there are other options with more accessories if you prefer to go that route.

The battery pack itself should be enough for many though. On top of the iPhone and Apple Watch / AirPods wireless charging situation, there's a 20W USB-A port alongside a 20W USB-C PD port, the latter of which is also how you'll charge the allroundo Pro, too. Once charged, the included 10,000mAh battery can charge an iPhone 14 Pro almost twice, while an Apple Watch Ultra can be charged more than 12 times. That's Apple's best Apple Watch with the biggest battery — other Apple Watches will likely be charged even more times than that, too.

We're told that the allroundo Pro should be ready to ship in October of this year, so make sure to get your pledge in now if you think that this deserves a home in your accessory bag. Just make sure to do it before they sell out or the Kickstarter comes to a close — the battery pack is expected to sell for around $110 at retail.