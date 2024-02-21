NOMAD Stand One Max Review: Classy but imperfect 3-in-1 MagSafe charger

I love the NOMAD Stand One Max, it's become my nightstand companion even after testing. However, there are some things you'll want to know before you buy it.

NOMAD is known for its upscale, elegant accessories. The latest in the NOMAD family of chargers is the Stand One Max, which allows you to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods (with wireless charging case) simultaneously. It's a great-looking stand that streamlines the look of your nightstand or desk.

NOMAD Stand One Max: Price and Availability

(Image credit: Karen S. Freeman / Future)

That glass and metal design doesn't come cheap, it retails on NOMAD's site for $180. That price includes the charging cable but does not include the 30W wall charger you'll need to go with it. NOMAD sells the wall charger separately for $30, but you can use your own if you have one handy. The Stand One Max is currently available only on NOMAD's site, but other sites like Best Buy and Amazon often sell NOMAD products so it may appear there at some point. The price point makes this quite an expensive option for a 3-in-1 charger, especially since the wall charger isn't included.

NOMAD Stand One Max: Specs and features

(Image credit: Karen S. Freeman / Future)

The Stand One Max offers MFi MagSafe charging for iPhone up to 15W, Apple Watch Fast Charging, and Qi charging for AirPods. All of these work fine, both separately and together. However, with all three devices charging, my iPhone 15 Pro Max didn't charge up very fast at all. In fact, it barely charged half as quickly as the official MagSafe charger from Apple. This doesn't bother me, since I'm charging overnight, but it's worth noting if you're looking for a fast charge. The other two devices charged a lot faster, even with all three devices charging at once.

You can use both Nightstand Mode with your Apple Watch and Standby Mode with your iPhone. But the biggest flaw of the Stand One Max is that if you do use StandBy (charging your iPhone horizontally) mode, your Apple Watch won't fit on the charger! This is a strange oversight, which I'm guessing is because the charger was designed before StandBy was announced.

NOMAD Stand One Max: Build and looks

(Image credit: Karen S. Freeman / Future)

Constructed from solid metal and glass, the Stand One Max looks elegant and feels quite substantial and expensive. It's something you'll be proud to showcase in your home or office; it has gravitas. A durable braided two-meter USB-C to USB-C cable is included, but the 30W wall charger you'll need is not. While you could carry it from room to room in your home, of course, it's not practical for throwing it in a bag and taking it on the go. It has a fairly small footprint but it's heavy. In my home, it "lives" on my nightstand, and I have a different charger I use in my go bag.

NOMAD Stand One Max: Competition

(Image credit: Future)

There is a great deal of competition out there in the 3-in-1 charger space, including Belkin's BoostCharge Pro MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand. It's slightly less expensive, yet it allows StandBy at the same time you charge the Apple Watch and AirPods. And it comes with the wall charger.

There are also cheaper, portable models out there that work great, like the Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe and the Alogic Matrix Ultimate charging stand. They both fold down for stowing in a bag, charge all three devices, and come with a cable and wall charger. They do let you use StandBy while charging the Apple Watch, but not Nightstand Mode, due to the angle of the watch charging puck.

Still, the NOMAD charger is the best-looking of the bunch, in my opinion. It’s still worth your consideration.

NOMAD Stand One Max: Should you buy it?

You should buy it if:

You have an iPhone with MagSafe, an Apple Watch, and AirPods with a wireless charging case

Aesthetics matter to you

You want a substantial, heavy charger that "lives" on your desk or nightstand

You should not buy it if: You want to use StandBy and charge your Apple Watch at the same time

It’s out of your budget

You want to fast charge your iPhone at the same time as your other devices

NOMAD Stand One Max: Verdict

(Image credit: Karen S. Freeman / Future)

No, the NOMAD Stand One Max doesn't charge up the iPhone very fast while it charges the other two devices, and no, you can't use horizontal StandBy mode at the same time as you charge your Apple Watch. And it's pricey. Yet, this is still a fantastic charger that has earned a lasting spot on my nightstand. It's gorgeously designed, feels heavy and high-quality to the touch, and it doesn't take up an inordinate amount of room on my nightstand.

I don't use StandBy at night, and I don't need my iPhone to charge quickly at night either. There's always a trade-off, and fast-charging can generate heat that damages the long-term health of your iPhone's battery. I have not noticed the Stand One Max heating up at all. If you're in the market for a high-end triple charger, this is one to consider.