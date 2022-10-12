The best Prime Early Access Apple accessory deals

The Amazon Prime Early Access sale is a great opportunity not only to buy devices like the iPhone and iPad, but also to get great accessories for a range of Apple devices. Here's a quick roundup of some of the best accessories we've seen on sale, including everything from iPhone cases, iPad keyboards, and more!

(opens in new tab) LifeProof FRĒ SERIES Waterproof Case for iPhone 13 Pro| $89.99 now $67.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) For the iPhone 13 Pro only, this terrific LifeProof case is made from 60% recycled plastic and is submersible for up to two meters for 60 minutes. With a slim, sleek design, the FRĒ (opens in new tab) series is one that will turn heads, especially if you select one of the brighter colors. It comes with LifeProof's one-year limited warranty.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kishi Mobile Controller for iPhone iOS| $99.99 now $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Compatible with most iPhones dating back to the iPhone X, this impressive game controller is available at a deeply discounted price for a limited time. Use it to play all of your favorite mobile games.



(opens in new tab) WD 6TB Elements Desktop Drive + 4TB My Passport Portable Drive | $449.99 now $219.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Combining two top-quality Western Digital drives in the form of the Elements Desktop and Passport Portable, this bundle offers 6TB and 4TB respectively for a 10TB total of USB 3.0 storage satisfaction. That's a saving of almost $230 against the usual combined price for both devices, and comes with the peace of mind that the Western Digital brand brings with it, given it's going to be storing your precious files, photos and documents.

(opens in new tab) Logitech Combo Touch for iPad Pro 12.9-inch | $229 now $169 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



The Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case is a versatile keyboard that is packed with features. Like the Magic Keyboard, it is powered by the iPad Pro's Smart Connector, so no charging is required. It contains a new click-anywhere trackpad, which is great for multi-touch gestures. The keyboard itself is detachable if you want to use the iPad without it. It also features a kickback stand with extra flexibility for watching a movie or TV show.

(opens in new tab) SAMSUNG S65UA Series 34-Inch Ultrawide QHD (3440x1440) Computer Monitor | $1,014.29 now $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Feel fully immersed with this impressive monitor ideal for gaming, movies, or design projects. With an aspect ratio of 21:9, this monitor is sure to please. Includes HDR10 and much more.



(opens in new tab) SAMSUNG HW-S50B/ZA 3.0ch All-in-One Soundbar| $347.99 now $247.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This all-in-one soundbar includes two woofers and tweeters to offer a rich sound that fits into any room. With Dolby Digital 5.1, DTS Virtual, and Q-Symphony. There's also a Music Mode.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio 3 | $349 now $170 at Amazon (opens in new tab) They look as classy as ever, and with actual physical buttons, they'll be easier than most other headphones in their class to operate on the go. Usually around the $350 mark, they now find themselves half-price in this Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

(opens in new tab) Belkin MagSafe Wireless Charger | $49 now $60 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This Belkin MagSafe Wireless Charger gives you a 15W kick stand support for your iPhone 12, 13, or 14!

We'll keep adding more accessories as we find them throughout the day! Elsewhere, you can follow all the best Prime Early Access action on our live blog.