The best TV on the market is at its lowest price ever

If you ask anyone what's the best TV money can buy right now, chances are 9/10 people would say an LG OLED — specifically their highest-end one, the C2. Its picture quality is beyond amazing offering bright and vibrant colors that seem to just jump right off the screen. Thanks to Prime Day, you can grab the 55-inch LG C2 OLED for under $1,500, the lowest price we've ever seen.

LG C2 OLED (55-inch) | $1,799 $1,347 at Amazon



There's simply no better TV on the market for any application. Movies, TV, gaming — it does it all. Take advantage of this incredible deal to massively upgrade your home theater.

OLED TVs have the most authentic black, making The LG C2 OLED one of the best TVs for watching HDR content. Movies will pop with vibrance and contrast to give you the punchy picture you usually can only experience in a cinema.



On top of its picture quality, the gaming capabilities of the LG C2 OLED are phenomenal. It doesn't matter what console you have; the four HDMI 2.1 ports are perfect for ensuring you can gaming in 4K at 120 FPS as much as you want. Plus, the LG C2 OLED has extremely low input lag, meaning you won't have to worry about lagging out during your online gaming matches.



It also supports Dolby Atmos, giving you the most decadent sound experience that any TV set can provide.

We've never seen the 55-inch LG C2 at this price before, and it's worth every penny for anyone who loves excellent picture quality. Plus, if you're looking for bigger (or smaller) sizes, those are all one sale now too. We think $1350(ish) for the 55-inch model hits the sweet spot for most living spaces. Not too big, not too small, and not too expensive for the quality you receive.