The Keychron Q9 is a tiny custom mechanical keyboard and it's so cute
By Oliver Haslam published
Keychron has today made its new Q9 custom mechanical keyboard available for order. The tiny 40% keyboard can be ordered either in barebones form — starting at $139 — or as a completed keyboard with a number of color and switch options.
Keychron's Q lineup is its custom mechanical one that allows buyers to either choose to complete the build themselves or order the finished article direct from Keychron itself. Either way, Carbon Black, Silver Grey, and Navy Blue color options are available as are versions of the keyboard with and without a rotary knob.
Those choosing to have Keychron build their keyboard can choose between Gateron G Pro Red, Blue, and Brown switches when placing their order.
Keychron is quick to point out the features offered by its new keyboard, saying that "the Q9 is a 40% ultra-mini all-metal custom keyboard ideal for a variety of situations and will upgrade your typing experience. With full aluminum CNC machined body, double-gasket design, and QMK/VIA support, the Q9 is the ultimate choice for the ultra-mini keyboard."
Each keyboard comes with QMK and VIA support to allow owners to customize what each key can do, while both Windows and macOS support comes as standard. Switches are hot-swappable so the feel and sound can be changed at will, and the south-facing RGB lighting means you'll be able to have a little party every time you use the thing as well.
Anyone looking to add a Keychron Q9 to their desk can place an order now, but do note how small this thing is. If you're on the hunt for the best keyboard you can realistically use without taking any space on a desk, this might be a good option. But anyone who likes a little room to breathe is likely to be disappointed.
All that aside, there's no doubting just how stunning this thing is to look at. Especially in navy blue.
