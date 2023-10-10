These Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are $100 off during Amazon's Big Deal Days sale

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a great set of noise-canceling earbuds that you can pick up this Prime Day for $199. That's an amazing $100 off one of the best competitors to AirPods Pro 2.

With Bose's incredible noise cancellation and comfortable form factor, the QuietComfort Earbuds II are a brilliant alternative to AirPods despite being slightly more pricey than the Pros. That said, the long-lasting battery and strong sound profile make these earbuds a must-consider if you're in the market for new ones.

If you're looking for other headphones or earbuds, like the AirPods Pro 2 or the AirPods Max, be sure to check out our best Amazon Big Deal Days deals to get the best offers around.

Save $100 on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II | $299 $199 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are available with a $100 discount during Big Deal Days, which makes them cheaper than the AirPods Pro 2. Bose makes outstanding audio equipment, and these earbuds are no different. What a deal!

You can also choose from a variety of color options, from Triple Black to Soapstone. The price will vary slightly depending on the color, so make sure to double-check when adding to your cart.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is live just now, and this deal is one of the best we've seen. If you're in the market for some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds around and for whatever reason don't fancy some AirPods, the Bose QC Earbuds II are a no-brainer.

When it comes to audio, Bose is one of the best brands around and there's good reason that all of its QuietComfort line of earbuds and headphones are critically acclaimed.

