This 140W UGREEN MacBook Pro charger is $40 off for Prime Day

Keeping all of your accessories and devices charged up has never been easier with the UGREEN 140W USB-C charger now available with a huge discount. It's all the way down to just $69, down from the usual $110 asking price.

That's a discount that's made possible thanks to the annual Prime Day festivities. It's a deal that makes this a great way to add more charging capabilities to your office or home, and it'll power much more than just your laptop.

Multi-device charging with $40 off

UGREEN 140W USB-C charger: $110 $69 at Amazon Charging all of your stuff has never been easier than with this UGREEN charger. It can power a 16-inch MacBook Pro to more than half its capacity in just 30 minutes, and with two USB-C ports and a USB-A port, there's plenty of charging to go around. There's even a 240W USB-C cable included in the box to get you up and running.



Your 16-inch MacBook Pro might come with a charger in the box but you're going to need more than one if you want to keep that beast powered up all the time. This UGREEN 140W charger can do that and then some thanks to its pair of USB-C ports and a single USB-A port.

Those three ports offer plenty of charging options for those who own not only a MacBook Pro but an iPad, iPhone, and other Apple devices. It'll of course work just fine with non-Apple hardware as well, including the Nintendo Switch, Valve Steam Deck, and more.

Picking this up and need a charging cable? One comes in the box, but you can check out our list of the best iPhone charging cables if you need more. Just note that fast-charging that 16-inch MacBook Pro will require that you use the MagSafe cable that came with it.