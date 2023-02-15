This external Mac hard drive has a massive 44TB of storage

Western Digital (WD) has announced the 22TB My Book Desktop Hard Drive. The company's highest capacity consumer drives is joined by an all-new 44TB My Book Duo.

Compatible with macOS and Windows, both drives have features worth considering. Each makes storing your favorite files easier than ever, including documents, photos, videos, and other files.

The 22TB My Book Desktop Hard Drive is $599.99 / £594.99, while the 44TB My Book Duo lists for $1,499.99 / £1,487.99.

So much storage

The 22TB product includes software for device management and backup with password protection and 256-bit AES hardware encryption. In addition, it supports SuperSpeed USB (5 Gbps) and is USB 2.0 compatible. Similar WD hard drives are available with 4TB, 6TB, 8TB, 12TB, 14TB, 16TB, and 18TB.

With the 44TB My Book Duo, you receive RAID-0 ready out of the box with 256-bit AES hardware encryption and password protection. This model is USB 3.2 Gen 1-ready and includes USB 3.0 compatibility. In addition, it supports 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 / USB 3.0 hub ports. You can also purchase this product with 16TB, 20TB, 24TB, 28TB, and 36TB.

(Image credit: Western Digital)

With the My Book series, there's backup software built-in that makes it possible to schedule regular backups. All you need to do is pick the time and frequency to back up your most important files. In addition, the software makes it possible to recover quickly in case of a computer virus or computer failure. It also works well during those times when you accidentally delete a file.

Both the 22TB My Book Desktop Hard Drive and 44TB My Book Duo comes with a three-year worldwide warranty. Each will soon be available in retail stores and online, including Amazon and Best Buy.

These hard drives would work well with any of the best Macs, including the MacBook Pro (2023) and M2 MacBook Air. Undoubtedly, these drives will soon make our list of the best Western Digital external hard drives.